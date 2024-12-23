Rozgar Mela: Transforming India's Employment Landscape

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Monday, took center stage at the 14th edition of Rozgar Mela in Gandhinagar, distributing job appointment letters for government positions. The minister applauded the current government under PM Modi for creating new employment opportunities in both the public and private sectors, with 8.5 lakh appointment letters issued at this event alone.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed thousands of new recruits via video conferencing, congratulating them and stressing the government's dedication to leveraging the youth's potential. He highlighted the Rozgar Mela as part of a sustained effort to provide government jobs, mentioning that 71,000 roles were filled, contributing to around 10 lakh permanent placements in recent years, marking a significant achievement.

PM Modi made a call to action based on the country's youth potential, envisioning a developed India by 2047. He underscored initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat that prominently feature young Indians at their core. These programs, including recent advancements in space and defense manufacturing, are crafted to empower the youth, placing them at the forefront of national progress through initiatives like the Rozgar Mela.

(With inputs from agencies.)