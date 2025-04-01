Punjab's Education Revolution: 55,000 Government Jobs and the Path to a 'Rangla Punjab'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that his government has successfully provided over 55,000 government jobs to the state's youth in a transparent manner during its three-year tenure. Addressing an audience while distributing appointment letters to more than 700 new teachers, Mann expressed his hope for their sincere dedication in their roles.

Mann highlighted an implemented mechanism that ensures none of these appointments face legal challenges, underscoring the state's commitment to fairness and transparency. He further mentioned significant upgrades in school infrastructure and initiatives to elevate educational quality as evidence of an ongoing 'education revolution.'

Criticizing previous administrations, Mann accused them of neglecting youth employment, leading to their political ousting by the populace. With a vision for a 'Rangla Punjab,' the current government prioritizes cleaning up past management issues and fast-tracking developmental efforts across all sectors of the state.

