Uttar Pradesh's Grandeur: Preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an extensive review of the forthcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 preparations during his visit to Prayagraj, focusing on cleanliness and security.

Adityanath emphasized the dedication of the Uttar Pradesh Jal Board and the Irrigation Department to maintaining a pristine Ganga. The Chief Minister highlighted that pollution control measures are a priority to prevent contaminated water from entering the river. Excitingly, the new Ganga riverfront is anticipated to be ready by the end of the year.

In a bid to enhance the health services for the event, a 100-bed temporary hospital has been established. Pilgrims and visitors can look forward to a unique tableau of Prayagraj. With the main bathing days, known as Shahi Snan, spanning several key dates, extensive security measures, including 220 expert divers and an extensive transportation fleet, have been orchestrated for the safety of the millions who are expected to visit.

Additional safety protocols include the deployment of NDRF, SDRF teams, and the integration of AI technology in CCTV for comprehensive monitoring. Furthermore, the Uttar Pradesh Culture Department will exhibit India's rich heritage through dance performances on 20 stages across the city, providing cultural immersion for attendees. Deluxe accommodations are being developed within the Mela area in a bid to ensure an exceptional experience for visitors.

