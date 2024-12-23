Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Halts Toll Collection Amid Corruption Crackdown

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced swift action to stop all toll collection activities, emphasizing zero tolerance for corruption. Highlighting ongoing development efforts, he revealed Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit for the Ken-Betwa River Project inauguration, promising transformative impacts on the Bundelkhand region.

MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared on Monday that his administration swiftly addressed toll collection complaints, effectively halting such activities statewide. Yadav reaffirmed his government's zero-tolerance stance on corruption, vowing action at any level to counter unethical practices.

In a statement to ANI, CM Yadav emphasized his government's decisive actions since taking office in Madhya Pradesh. He assured that corruption would not be tolerated. Yadav highlighted ongoing development projects under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, focusing on regional progress and national development.

During the 'Jan Kalyan Parv' fortnight, Yadav visited Sagar district to launch projects alongside Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla, aiming to transform Bundelkhand. He also announced PM Modi's December 25 visit to inaugurate the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project, heralded as a transformative initiative for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

