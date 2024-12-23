Rome Unveils Grand Infrastructure for 2025 Catholic Jubilee

Rome has wrapped up a major construction initiative aimed at accommodating the influx of visitors for the upcoming 2025 Catholic Holy Year. This transformation includes a significant road junction near the Vatican, marking the completion of an 85 million euro project.

The new underpass adjacent to Castel Sant'Angelo will ease traffic congestion, diverting vehicles underground while establishing a pedestrian zone towards St. Peter's Basilica. However, the construction frenzy has frustrated residents and some tourists, with many attractions hindered by ongoing work.

The Vatican anticipates 32 million visitors during the Holy Year, which kicks off with Pope Francis' Christmas Eve Mass. The first Holy Year took place in 1300, with the event recurring every 25 years, signifying peace and forgiveness. The city's extensive public works are part of a broader 3.7 billion euro renovation plan.

