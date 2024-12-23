Left Menu

Odisha's Green Energy Surge: IREDA Sanctions Rs 3,000 Crore for Solar and More

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) sanctions over Rs 3,000 crore for diverse green energy projects in Odisha, targeting a 10 GW renewable capacity by 2030. Highlighting Odisha's solar potential and IREDA's role as a key financier, stakeholders underscore the transformative impact of clean energy investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:27 IST
Odisha's Green Energy Surge: IREDA Sanctions Rs 3,000 Crore for Solar and More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited has sanctioned more than Rs 3,000 crore for green energy projects in Odisha, according to a top official. This funding covers diverse sectors, including solar, hydro, ethanol, and renewable energy manufacturing, revealed at the Odisha Solar Investor Conclave.

Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director of IREDA, expressed commitment to Odisha's ambitious goal of 10 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030. He emphasized IREDA's borrower-friendly, digitized operations, highlighting Odisha's potential as a major solar power and equipment manufacturing hub.

With a vision for growth in renewable energy technologies, including ethanol and green ammonia, IREDA has emerged as a catalyst in the sector. The conclave precedes the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave-2025, aiming to attract further investments and boost employment in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024