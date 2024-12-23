Odisha's Green Energy Surge: IREDA Sanctions Rs 3,000 Crore for Solar and More

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited has sanctioned more than Rs 3,000 crore for green energy projects in Odisha, according to a top official. This funding covers diverse sectors, including solar, hydro, ethanol, and renewable energy manufacturing, revealed at the Odisha Solar Investor Conclave.

Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director of IREDA, expressed commitment to Odisha's ambitious goal of 10 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030. He emphasized IREDA's borrower-friendly, digitized operations, highlighting Odisha's potential as a major solar power and equipment manufacturing hub.

With a vision for growth in renewable energy technologies, including ethanol and green ammonia, IREDA has emerged as a catalyst in the sector. The conclave precedes the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave-2025, aiming to attract further investments and boost employment in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)