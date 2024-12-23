CM Dhami Celebrates Sagar's Transformation and Future Ambitions

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami marked his presence at the 'Sagar Gaurav Diwas' event in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, where he joined Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday. During the event, CM Dhami was involved in laying the foundation stones and inaugurating several initiatives, most notably the rejuvenation of the historic Lakha Banjara Lake.

Reminiscing about his childhood in Sagar, Dhami remarked on the progress the region has witnessed over the years. He shared personal stories of growing up in the area, linked to his father's posting in the Mahar Regiment, and expressed a deep, enduring connection to the land that shaped him.

Looking to the future, CM Dhami emphasized the rapid development expected under CM Yadav's leadership, praising the double-engine model of governance. Highlighting national ambitions, he underscored the efforts towards India's progress under Prime Minister Modi's vision, emphasizing significant regional and national projects accelerating development.

(With inputs from agencies.)