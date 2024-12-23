Left Menu

Delhi Schools Implement Stricter Admission for Migrant Verification

The Delhi government has instructed schools to enforce rigorous admission processes to prevent illegal Bangladeshi migrant enrollments. Schools must verify student documents thoroughly, and in suspicious cases, refer to authorities. A recent operation in New Seemapuri reflects ongoing efforts to identify and address illegal immigrant issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:37 IST
Delhi Schools Implement Stricter Admission for Migrant Verification
File pic (pic/@Dir_Education. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Education in Delhi has issued a directive mandating schools to implement stricter admission procedures to stop illegal Bangladeshi migrants from enrolling. According to a circular released on Monday, schools must carry out thorough verification of students' documentation to maintain the integrity of the admission process.

The circular emphasizes the need for stringent measures to detect and prevent unauthorized admissions, particularly of illegal Bangladeshi migrants. It directs the heads of government, government-aided, and unaided recognized private schools under the DoE to ensure meticulous handling and verification of all necessary documents when admitting migrant children.

Schools are required to refer any questionable cases to local police and revenue authorities and submit weekly reports on their efforts. This directive follows an earlier order by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to identify and prevent the issuance of birth certificates to illegal Bangladeshi migrants. Union MoS Harsh Malhotra has accused the Aam Aadmi Party of fostering illegal migrants for votes, while recent police operations in New Seemapuri highlight ongoing efforts to tackle the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024