Delhi Schools Implement Stricter Admission for Migrant Verification

The Directorate of Education in Delhi has issued a directive mandating schools to implement stricter admission procedures to stop illegal Bangladeshi migrants from enrolling. According to a circular released on Monday, schools must carry out thorough verification of students' documentation to maintain the integrity of the admission process.

The circular emphasizes the need for stringent measures to detect and prevent unauthorized admissions, particularly of illegal Bangladeshi migrants. It directs the heads of government, government-aided, and unaided recognized private schools under the DoE to ensure meticulous handling and verification of all necessary documents when admitting migrant children.

Schools are required to refer any questionable cases to local police and revenue authorities and submit weekly reports on their efforts. This directive follows an earlier order by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to identify and prevent the issuance of birth certificates to illegal Bangladeshi migrants. Union MoS Harsh Malhotra has accused the Aam Aadmi Party of fostering illegal migrants for votes, while recent police operations in New Seemapuri highlight ongoing efforts to tackle the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)