Left Menu

ADB Boosts Vastu Housing Finance with $70 Million Commitment for Affordable Home Loans

The Asian Development Bank has approved a $70 million loan for Vastu Housing Finance to expand affordable home loans, particularly for first-time and underserved borrowers. The initiative aims to assist economically weaker sections, promote women's homeownership, and strengthen financing in Tier II to IV towns in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:39 IST
ADB Boosts Vastu Housing Finance with $70 Million Commitment for Affordable Home Loans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), a multilateral funding agency based in Manila, has announced a substantial commitment of USD 70 million—roughly Rs 595 crore—to Vastu Housing Finance. The funding is aimed at expanding affordable home loan access.

A significant aspect of this financial commitment is the allocation of 15% of the funds specifically for first-time borrowers, ensuring that underserved segments of the population can secure sustainable housing loans. Vastu Housing Finance, in a statement, emphasized the focus on economically weaker sections and low-income groups, with a strong emphasis on promoting homeownership among women.

Established in 2015 with seed capital from Renuka Ramnath's Multiples Private Equity and investors including Pramod Bhasin, Samir Bhatia, and Vikram Gandhi, Vastu Housing Finance specializes in providing affordable housing finance. Their primary demographic is low-income and self-employed individuals, especially women, in India's Tier II to IV towns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024