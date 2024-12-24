TPG Eyes Acquisition of Altus Power Amid Clean Energy Boom
Buyout firm TPG's climate arm is negotiating to acquire Altus Power, a solar provider, with a potential deal to be signed soon. This acquisition comes as demand for clean energy rises, despite Altus shares losing value since its public launch. TPG aims to strengthen its environmental impact portfolio.
Buyout firm TPG's climate investment division is in talks to acquire Altus Power, an American provider of solar energy to commercial and residential markets, sources told Reuters. The discussions, which remain confidential, could result in a deal being finalized in the coming weeks, though there is a possibility that negotiations could fall through.
Shares of Altus Power skyrocketed more than 23% following the news before settling, giving the company an estimated market valuation of $650 million; the firm's debt at the end of September was around $1.1 billion. Altus, one of the largest holders of commercial-scale solar plants in the U.S., had announced in October it was considering various strategic options, including a sale.
Founded in 2009, Altus Power operates large-scale solar installations and provides energy storage and charging services, currently generating about 1 gigawatt of power. The increased demand for renewable energy solutions makes Altus an attractive target for infrastructure investors like TPG, which manages $19 billion in assets focused on driving social and environmental impact.
