Kerala Eyes Power Boost: Nuclear Station Discussions Ignite

In a significant move towards boosting Kerala's energy capabilities, a recent high-level meeting revealed prospects of establishing a nuclear power station in the state. The discussion, between Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Kerala's State Power Minister K Krishnankutty, contemplated this proposal contingent upon land provision.

Although Kerala has not formally requested a nuclear facility, it has emphasized the necessity of tapping into its thorium deposits for energy. The state, presently reliant on limited hydro-electric and imported power, aims to enhance its infrastructure with Central government's financial aid.

With a current capacity of 4,260 MW, Kerala targets a supply of 10,000 MW by 2030, necessitating expanded support from Central reserves. The state is also advocating for advancing nuclear power allocation and sharing costs for interstate power lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)