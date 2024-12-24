Maharashtra Farmers to Lead Second Green Revolution

Maharashtra is on the cusp of a second green revolution, driven by renewable energy, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He made this announcement Tuesday, highlighting the state's push towards solar energy to empower its farmers.

Fadnavis unveiled projects in Washim and Dharashiv districts as part of the Chief Minister's Solar Agriculture Feeder Project 2.0, allowing rural communities to access electricity during daytime hours through solar sources.

The initiative aims to shift 16,000 MW of electricity currently supplied to farmers from traditional energy to sustainable solar power, marking a significant step in the state's renewable energy transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)