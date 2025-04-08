Delhi's Green Revolution: Transforming Autorickshaws to Electric

In a significant stride towards sustainable transport, the Delhi government is set to unveil its Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0. Key recommendations include phasing out CNG-driven autorickshaws in favor of electric ones, effective from August 15. This policy marks an ambitious push to reduce the capital's air pollution levels.

The draft mandates a complete transition of municipal waste vehicles and public transport buses to electric, with a set target of 100 percent electrification by December 31, 2027. New registrations for CNG, diesel, and petrol vehicles will be curtailed, particularly impacting commercial goods carriers, furthering the city's commitment to an electric future.

Private vehicle owners with two existing cars must turn to electric alternatives. However, policies regarding two-wheelers may see modifications during the cabinet's review. By extending the current EV policy's expiration, Delhi signals the impending adoption of these environmentally-focused initiatives to clean the capital's air.

