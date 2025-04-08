Left Menu

Delhi's Green Revolution: Transforming Autorickshaws to Electric

The Delhi government's draft EV Policy 2.0 recommends phasing out CNG autorickshaws, diesel, and petrol vehicles in favor of electric alternatives. Scheduled for announcement, the policy mandates electric fleets for municipal services and public transport, aiming to combat air pollution by aggressively replacing fossil fuel vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 00:23 IST
Delhi's Green Revolution: Transforming Autorickshaws to Electric
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards sustainable transport, the Delhi government is set to unveil its Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0. Key recommendations include phasing out CNG-driven autorickshaws in favor of electric ones, effective from August 15. This policy marks an ambitious push to reduce the capital's air pollution levels.

The draft mandates a complete transition of municipal waste vehicles and public transport buses to electric, with a set target of 100 percent electrification by December 31, 2027. New registrations for CNG, diesel, and petrol vehicles will be curtailed, particularly impacting commercial goods carriers, furthering the city's commitment to an electric future.

Private vehicle owners with two existing cars must turn to electric alternatives. However, policies regarding two-wheelers may see modifications during the cabinet's review. By extending the current EV policy's expiration, Delhi signals the impending adoption of these environmentally-focused initiatives to clean the capital's air.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025