Delhi Lifts Stage IV Pollution Curbs as Air Quality Sees Improvement

The Central government lifted Stage IV pollution measures in Delhi-NCR after air quality improved. The Air Quality Index dropped to 369 ('Very Poor'), down from 401 ('Severe'). Other stages remain active to prevent deterioration, urging citizens to follow guidelines and monitoring to continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:40 IST
Visuals from India Gate (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government's air quality monitoring panel on Tuesday lifted Stage IV ('Severe+') pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). This decision came after a noticeable improvement in air quality was recorded.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi decreased to 369 ('Very Poor') by 4 PM on December 24, a considerable drop from a peak level of 401 ('Severe') on December 16. Favorable meteorological conditions, such as increased wind speed, were credited for this improvement, according to forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

Stage IV restrictions, ordered following a Supreme Court directive, were initially imposed when AQI levels surpassed 400 on December 16. These measures aimed to reduce severe pollution by restricting industrial operations, construction activities, and the entry of non-essential trucks into the capital. Despite the easing of Stage IV, restrictions from Stage I to III remain in place to ensure air quality does not worsen further, with compliance stressed for residents, particularly under GRAP-III guidelines.

The Graded Response Action Plan outlines emergency measures in Delhi-NCR based on AQI severity. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) emphasized the necessity of continuous vigilance and implementation of these measures. "Actions under Stage I, II, and III of the revised GRAP shall remain invoked, monitored, and reviewed by all concerned agencies across NCR," stated the commission.

Citizens were urged to adhere to Stage III guidelines, taking into account winter conditions that could affect air quality negatively. "To ensure AQI does not decline further, citizens are requested to follow the Citizen Charter under GRAP-III," added the commission. The CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP affirmed ongoing air quality monitoring and the issuance of necessary directives, with regular assessments based on the forecasts provided by IMD/IITM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

