BJP, RSS Strategize for Key Delhi Assembly Elections
The BJP and RSS convened at BJP headquarters in Delhi to discuss strategies for the upcoming assembly elections. Key leaders, including Arun Kumar and BL Santosh, focused on enhancing coordination. The BJP aims to unseat the ruling AAP, which seeks a third term amid ongoing political challenges.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in preparation for the crucial Delhi Assembly elections, engaged in an intensive strategic session with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at its headquarters in Delhi. The meeting aimed to bolster coordination between the two organizations, insiders revealed.
Prominent figures such as National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh and Delhi BJP State General Secretary (Organisation) Pawan Rana spearheaded the session. They drew from successful tactics employed in Haryana and Maharashtra to refine their electoral approach in Delhi, a battleground where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seeks to secure a third consecutive term.
With the elections looming in February, the BJP is determined to challenge the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, who resigned as Chief Minister amid corruption allegations. Kejriwal has pledged to resume office based on the forthcoming electoral verdict, while the BJP intensifies efforts to shift the electoral momentum in its favor.
