Left Menu

BJP, RSS Strategize for Key Delhi Assembly Elections

The BJP and RSS convened at BJP headquarters in Delhi to discuss strategies for the upcoming assembly elections. Key leaders, including Arun Kumar and BL Santosh, focused on enhancing coordination. The BJP aims to unseat the ruling AAP, which seeks a third term amid ongoing political challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:21 IST
BJP, RSS Strategize for Key Delhi Assembly Elections
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in preparation for the crucial Delhi Assembly elections, engaged in an intensive strategic session with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at its headquarters in Delhi. The meeting aimed to bolster coordination between the two organizations, insiders revealed.

Prominent figures such as National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh and Delhi BJP State General Secretary (Organisation) Pawan Rana spearheaded the session. They drew from successful tactics employed in Haryana and Maharashtra to refine their electoral approach in Delhi, a battleground where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seeks to secure a third consecutive term.

With the elections looming in February, the BJP is determined to challenge the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, who resigned as Chief Minister amid corruption allegations. Kejriwal has pledged to resume office based on the forthcoming electoral verdict, while the BJP intensifies efforts to shift the electoral momentum in its favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024