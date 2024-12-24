"Atal ji made India proud in world": Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on behalf of his entire parliamentary constituency Lucknow and said that Atal ji made India proud in the world. "We all consider ourselves fortunate that Atal Ji served Lucknow for a long time and he became the Prime Minister while being an MP from Lucknow parliamentary constituency and he made India proud in the international world," Rajnath Singh said.

He further said, "Today I am speaking not as the Defence Minister but as an MP, I pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on behalf of my entire parliamentary constituency." December 25 marks the 100th birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister of India.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Rajnath Singh inaugurated 'Atal Yuva Maha Kumbh' in Lucknow to commemorate the birth centenary year of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On this occasion, meritorious students who performed excellently in various competitions were encouraged by giving them certificates and prizes.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Not just the people of India, but many people across the world are familiar with Atal Bihar Vajpayee's persona. There was a simplicity to his personality... He had an amusing nature. He acted as my guardian, and many Indian politicians have received his blessings.." The BJP Minority Front is set to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, which is also observed as "Good Governance Day." Various programs will be organized across the country to honour the occasion.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and was elected three times as the nation's prime minister. Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16 in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)