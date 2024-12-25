Two injured in firing incident at Delhi's Aman Vihar
The crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were called to the scene, and four empty cartridges were recovered.
- Country:
- India
Two persons were injured in a firing incident in the Aman Vihar area of the city on Tuesday night, police said. According to officials, the shooting occurred after a scuffle.
The injured were identified as Bharat and Tushar. Both were rushed to the hospital, where Bharat has since been discharged, and Tushar is undergoing treatment, they said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and also under the Arms Act. Delhi Police are making efforts to arrest the accused.
Further details are awaited. Earlier, a 21-year-old youth died and another man was critically injured in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Monday after being stabbed by three juveniles, who were later apprehended.
The deceased was identified as Aman (21), a resident of Jahangirpuri, and the injured person as Pawan (45). (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tushar
- Bharat
- Delhi
- Pawan
- Aman
- Jahangirpuri
- Aman Vihar
ALSO READ
Delhi's Air Quality Plummets to 'Poor' Levels
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Receives Death Threats
GLC Wealth Unveils New Delhi Office to Bolster Wealth Recovery Efforts
Kejriwal Strengthens Ties with Auto Drivers Ahead of Delhi Elections
Delhi's Air Quality Struggles: Smog Envelops the Capital