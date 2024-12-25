Left Menu

Two injured in firing incident at Delhi's Aman Vihar

The crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were called to the scene, and four empty cartridges were recovered.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2024 08:54 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 08:54 IST
Two injured in firing incident at Delhi's Aman Vihar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were injured in a firing incident in the Aman Vihar area of the city on Tuesday night, police said. According to officials, the shooting occurred after a scuffle.

The injured were identified as Bharat and Tushar. Both were rushed to the hospital, where Bharat has since been discharged, and Tushar is undergoing treatment, they said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and also under the Arms Act. Delhi Police are making efforts to arrest the accused.

Further details are awaited. Earlier, a 21-year-old youth died and another man was critically injured in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Monday after being stabbed by three juveniles, who were later apprehended.

The deceased was identified as Aman (21), a resident of Jahangirpuri, and the injured person as Pawan (45). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024