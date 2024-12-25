Left Menu

Russian pipeline gas and LNG exports to Europe up 18-20% in 2024, Novak says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-12-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 11:01 IST
Total exports of Russian gas to European countries in 2024 were 18-20% higher than last year, the Interfax news agency cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Wednesday.

In January-November, supplies of both pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exceeded 50 billion cubic metres, Novak was quoted as saying.

"Despite all the statements and sanctions pressure because gas is a highly ecological product it is in demand. And Russian gas is the most cost-efficient, both in terms of logistics and the price," Novak was cited as saying.

