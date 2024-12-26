Nation Mourns the Loss of Literary Legend MT Vasudevan Nair

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lamented the passing of esteemed Malayali writer MT Vasudevan Nair, who died at 91 in a Kozhikode hospital. Modi took to social media platform X, emphasizing Nair's unparalleled influence in Malayalam cinema and literature, noting his substantial impact on generations through his profound storytelling.

In a heartfelt post, Modi expressed, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri MT Vasudevan Nair, one of the most respected figures in Malayalam cinema and literature. His works, with their profound exploration of human emotions, have shaped generations and will continue to inspire many more. He also gave voice to the silent and marginalized." The Prime Minister extended his condolences to Nair's family and admirers, concluding with "Om Shanti."

President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her sorrow, stating that literature globally has suffered a loss with Nair's demise. She highlighted his vivid portrayal of rural India and noted his significant contributions to film, acknowledged by major literary awards including the prestigious Padma Bhushan. The Kerala government declared a state of mourning on December 26 and 27 to commemorate Nair's monumental legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)