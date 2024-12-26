Left Menu

Congress Commemorates Gandhi's Legacy at Historic CWC Meeting

The Congress is hosting a significant Working Committee meeting, 'Nav Satyagrah Baithak,' in Belagavi to celebrate 100 years since the 1924 session. Coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi's historic presidency, the event will highlight Gandhi's principles and address national challenges under the BJP's rule.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Congress organization is revisiting its illustrious past by organizing a Working Committee meeting in Belagavi, Karnataka, known as the 'Nav Satyagrah Baithak.' The gathering celebrates the centenary of the 1924 session and Mahatma Gandhi's significant role as Congress President, announced Chief Minister Siddaramaiah upon his arrival.

In a show of reverence, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue and the 'Charkha.' DK Shivakumar emphasized the Congress's integral role in shaping the nation's history, highlighting the party's commitment to unity and inclusivity, regardless of its political standing.

The two-day program includes various events, notably the 'Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Sanvidhan' rally, set to feature Congress MPs and AICC leaders. KC Venugopal, a Congress leader, outlined the session's agenda, stressing the need to address economic inequality and democratic erosion under the BJP's rule, while also proposing resolutions for future strategies.

