ED Uncovers Major Human Trafficking Network Involving Over 250 Canadian Colleges
The Enforcement Directorate has unearthed connections between 262 Canadian colleges and Indian entities implicated in human trafficking, leading to the illegal immigration of Indians to the US via Canada. Investigations revealed thousands of agents and substantial financial transactions supporting this network.
In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has exposed a major human trafficking network allegedly involving 262 Canadian colleges in agreements with two Indian entities. The ED investigation revealed that 112 colleges associated with one entity and over 150 with another.
According to the ED, the investigation stems from an FIR registered by the DCB, Crime Branch, Ahmedabad City, Gujarat, following the death of four Indian nationals at the Canada-US border in January 2022. The probe highlights approximately 1700 agents in Gujarat and 3500 across India, with around 800 actively participating.
ED's Ahmedabad Zonal Office conducted search operations in Mumbai, Nagpur, Gandhinagar, and Vadodara, seizing bank accounts, vehicles, and incriminating evidence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The accused allegedly facilitated illegal US entry by enrolling Indian nationals in Canadian institutions under false pretenses.
