Farmers’ Ultimatum: A Plea for Agricultural Reforms Amid Hunger Strike Tensions

The farmers' protests continue to intensify as Jagjit Singh Dallewal persists in his hunger strike, prompting the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to reach out to President Droupadi Murmu. In a bid to address the escalating situation, SKM has requested a meeting to discuss pressing concerns and call for governmental intervention.

Issued on Thursday, the SKM statement highlights the urgency of discussing Dallewal's indefinite hunger strike and advancing a National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing. Farmers are demanding legal guarantees for minimum support prices (MSP) for crops, among other critical issues facing the agricultural sector.

The protests, mobilized under the SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha banners, have seen significant action at Punjab and Haryana's border points following blocked attempts to reach Delhi. The call for dialogue emphasizes the growing unrest among farmers nationwide, as demonstrated by memoranda submitted from over 500 districts seeking the President's intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)