Farmers’ Ultimatum: A Plea for Agricultural Reforms Amid Hunger Strike Tensions

Amid escalating farmers' protests and the hunger strike of leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha seeks a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu. They demand a national policy on agricultural marketing, legal MSP guarantees, and resolution of longstanding issues. A delegation highlights growing unrest across 500 districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:34 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The farmers' protests continue to intensify as Jagjit Singh Dallewal persists in his hunger strike, prompting the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to reach out to President Droupadi Murmu. In a bid to address the escalating situation, SKM has requested a meeting to discuss pressing concerns and call for governmental intervention.

Issued on Thursday, the SKM statement highlights the urgency of discussing Dallewal's indefinite hunger strike and advancing a National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing. Farmers are demanding legal guarantees for minimum support prices (MSP) for crops, among other critical issues facing the agricultural sector.

The protests, mobilized under the SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha banners, have seen significant action at Punjab and Haryana's border points following blocked attempts to reach Delhi. The call for dialogue emphasizes the growing unrest among farmers nationwide, as demonstrated by memoranda submitted from over 500 districts seeking the President's intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

