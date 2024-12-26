Left Menu

CM Revanth Reddy's Bold Moves for Telugu Film Industry Amid BJP Criticism

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has initiated strategic measures to bolster the Telugu film industry, including new branding and enhanced coordination, despite BJP's claims of alleged targeting under his administration. Key initiatives include creating a Cabinet Sub-Committee and attracting Bollywood and Hollywood to Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:10 IST
Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has unveiled a comprehensive strategy aimed at invigorating the Telugu film industry, addressing key concerns with members of the sector. In a recent meeting, CM Reddy assured, "The film industry voiced their issues to the government, outlining doubts, misconceptions, and innovative ideas."

To tackle challenges, the Telangana government has taken proactive steps such as issuing special orders for eight films and granting access to police grounds for the filming of Pushpa-2. Further efforts include forging a new brand identity for sustained growth. In a notable development, renowned producer Dil Raju has been named Chairman of the Film Development Corporation to streamline ties between the government and industry.

The Chief Minister revealed plans for a Cabinet Sub-Committee in collaboration with an industry-led committee to address ongoing challenges. Emphasizing the state's dedication, CM Reddy called on the film industry to advance eco-tourism and temple tourism, praising Hyderabad as a competitive cosmopolitan hub. The government is also pursuing initiatives to draw Bollywood and Hollywood to the city, aiming to host major international film conferences.

Amidst these developments, BJP leader Amit Malviya has leveled accusations against CM Reddy, alleging undue pressure on Tollywood by the Congress-led Telangana government. Malviya's claims, voiced on social media, point to a pattern of targeting within the industry, citing incidents involving stars like Nagarjuna, Samantha Prabhu, and Mohan Babu, amid broader political tensions.

