Vice President's Insightful Two-Day Telangana Tour

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar concluded a two-day visit to Telangana, where he explored agricultural innovations at Kanha Shanti Vanam. During interactions with officials and organic farmers, he emphasized aligning efforts with national agricultural bodies to boost productivity and urged a 'nation first' mindset amid India's growth challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:33 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar wrapped up his two-day visit to Telangana, flying back to Delhi with a ceremonial send-off at RGI International Airport, curated by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao along with other senior officials.

During the visit, Dhankhar toured the Kanha Shanti Vanam, where he engaged in dialogue with Kamlesh Patel regarding the significant agricultural innovations spearheaded by the Shri Ram Chandra Mission. The Vice President highlighted the mission's exemplary work in moving away from pesticide use to boost agricultural productivity.

Emphasizing synergy, Dhankhar encouraged the mission to align activities with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for optimal outcomes. During a convention in Medak, he stressed fostering a 'nation first' attitude to counter internal and external challenges to India's burgeoning progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

