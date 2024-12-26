Vice President's Insightful Two-Day Telangana Tour

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar wrapped up his two-day visit to Telangana, flying back to Delhi with a ceremonial send-off at RGI International Airport, curated by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao along with other senior officials.

During the visit, Dhankhar toured the Kanha Shanti Vanam, where he engaged in dialogue with Kamlesh Patel regarding the significant agricultural innovations spearheaded by the Shri Ram Chandra Mission. The Vice President highlighted the mission's exemplary work in moving away from pesticide use to boost agricultural productivity.

Emphasizing synergy, Dhankhar encouraged the mission to align activities with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for optimal outcomes. During a convention in Medak, he stressed fostering a 'nation first' attitude to counter internal and external challenges to India's burgeoning progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)