Vikas Yadav Appeals for Furlough Amidst Life Sentence

Vikas Yadav, imprisoned for the 2002 murder of Nitish Katara, seeks a three-week furlough from the Delhi High Court after his application was denied. Despite spending over 22 years in custody and showing signs of reform, prison authorities deemed his conduct as unsatisfactory, challenging his hopes for temporary freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:57 IST
Convict Vikas Yadav (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Vikas Yadav, serving a life sentence for the 2002 killing of Nitish Katara, has made a legal appeal to the Delhi High Court for a three-week furlough. This plea follows the rejection of his furlough application by the competent authority, despite an earlier court order permitting the request.

In October, the Delhi Prisons administration denied Yadav's furlough based on an evaluation that labeled his conduct as unsatisfactory, despite him having spent more than 22 years incarcerated in Tihar Jail with no prior outings. Advocates argue that considering his remission period, Yadav has been imprisoned for nearly 30 years without ever receiving bail or parole.

The plea emphasizes Yadav's transformation and requests the court allow him a temporary release to reintegrate socially. At almost 50, Yadav seeks a fresh start after decades in confinement, asserting no flight risk and stating he has no pending legal cases against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

