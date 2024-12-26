Vikas Yadav Appeals for Furlough Amidst Life Sentence

Vikas Yadav, serving a life sentence for the 2002 killing of Nitish Katara, has made a legal appeal to the Delhi High Court for a three-week furlough. This plea follows the rejection of his furlough application by the competent authority, despite an earlier court order permitting the request.

In October, the Delhi Prisons administration denied Yadav's furlough based on an evaluation that labeled his conduct as unsatisfactory, despite him having spent more than 22 years incarcerated in Tihar Jail with no prior outings. Advocates argue that considering his remission period, Yadav has been imprisoned for nearly 30 years without ever receiving bail or parole.

The plea emphasizes Yadav's transformation and requests the court allow him a temporary release to reintegrate socially. At almost 50, Yadav seeks a fresh start after decades in confinement, asserting no flight risk and stating he has no pending legal cases against him.

