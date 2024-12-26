Left Menu

Former PM Manmohan Singh Passes Away at 92

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He experienced a sudden loss of consciousness at home and was rushed to AIIMS Delhi, where he was declared dead despite resuscitative efforts.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber development, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, aged 92, has passed away due to age-related health issues, according to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Singh was rushed to AIIMS after losing consciousness at home.

The AIIMS statement detailed that resuscitative measures were promptly administered at his residence on December 26, 2024, followed by his transportation to the medical emergency unit at 8:06 PM. Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, he was pronounced dead at 9:51 PM.

Born in Punjab in 1932, Singh served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. He was notable for his tenure as a leader of the Indian National Congress, steering the country through significant economic reforms. Singh was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after a decade of leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

