Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Lok Sabha: Sonia Gandhi's Controversial Remarks Spark Outcry

Sonia Gandhi's remarks against the government led to heated protests in Lok Sabha, resulting in an adjournment until noon. Treasury benches demanded an apology, while the opposition sought clarification on US tariffs. Gandhi criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, calling it a constitutional assault promoting societal division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 11:43 IST
Tensions Rise in Lok Sabha: Sonia Gandhi's Controversial Remarks Spark Outcry
Lok Sabha proceedings
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha session on Friday witnessed significant uproar as Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's remarks against the government led to vociferous protests. The discord among members led the Speaker, Om Birla, to adjourn proceedings until noon.

As the session commenced, treasury benches erupted with slogans demanding an apology from Gandhi, reflecting heightened tensions. Meanwhile, the opposition continued its demand for clarity from the government regarding recent US tariff policies.

Sonia Gandhi, in a meeting with the Congress Parliamentary Party, criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, describing it as a direct attack on the Constitution and indicative of the BJP's intent to perpetually polarize society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025