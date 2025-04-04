Tensions Rise in Lok Sabha: Sonia Gandhi's Controversial Remarks Spark Outcry

The Lok Sabha session on Friday witnessed significant uproar as Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's remarks against the government led to vociferous protests. The discord among members led the Speaker, Om Birla, to adjourn proceedings until noon.

As the session commenced, treasury benches erupted with slogans demanding an apology from Gandhi, reflecting heightened tensions. Meanwhile, the opposition continued its demand for clarity from the government regarding recent US tariff policies.

Sonia Gandhi, in a meeting with the Congress Parliamentary Party, criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, describing it as a direct attack on the Constitution and indicative of the BJP's intent to perpetually polarize society.

(With inputs from agencies.)