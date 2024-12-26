Left Menu

India Mourns the Passing of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92. Known for his economic reforms and leadership, Singh's legacy continues to inspire. Condolences have poured in, remembering his contributions to India's governance and the global economic stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:08 IST
Manmohan Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is in mourning following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Aged 92, Singh left an indelible mark on the nation's political and economic landscape. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound grief, recognizing Singh as one of India's most respected leaders who significantly shaped the country's economic policies.

Posting on social media platform X, Modi highlighted Singh's journey from humble beginnings to becoming a prominent economist and statesman. He recalled their collaborative discussions during Singh's tenure as prime minister and Modi's tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, emphasizing Singh's wisdom and humility.

Manmohan Singh, an economist who initiated key reforms, passed away due to age-related ailments, AIIMS confirmed. Tributes have also flowed from BJP President JP Nadda and AAP MP Raghav Chadha, who hailed Singh's vision and leadership across party lines. Singh's legacy is celebrated as a guiding light for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

