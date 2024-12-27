Markets Brace for Rate Shifts: A Glimpse into 2025

Asian stocks showed volatility on Friday, while the dollar remained stable, leaving the yen anchored near five-month lows. Investors are focusing on 2025 as they anticipate the Federal Reserve's measured interest rate cuts.

The Bank of Japan may raise rates soon, as recent comments from its December meeting fueled speculation about a possible January hike. The yen hovers around levels unseen since July, reflecting a 2024 decline against the dollar.

Investment focus has shifted to 2025, with factors like the Fed's policy, a new U.S. administration, and geopolitical conditions influencing market direction. Meanwhile, commodities like gold recorded significant gains this year, with oil prices slightly down.

