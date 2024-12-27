Left Menu

Markets Brace for Rate Shifts: A Glimpse into 2025

Asian markets experienced volatility on Friday, with the dollar steady but the yen struggling near five-month lows. Investors concentrate on 2025 economic shifts, anticipating Federal Reserve rate cuts, while the Bank of Japan considers a potential rate hike. Asian stocks showed mixed results as they approached year-end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 07:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 07:25 IST
Markets Brace for Rate Shifts: A Glimpse into 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stocks showed volatility on Friday, while the dollar remained stable, leaving the yen anchored near five-month lows. Investors are focusing on 2025 as they anticipate the Federal Reserve's measured interest rate cuts.

The Bank of Japan may raise rates soon, as recent comments from its December meeting fueled speculation about a possible January hike. The yen hovers around levels unseen since July, reflecting a 2024 decline against the dollar.

Investment focus has shifted to 2025, with factors like the Fed's policy, a new U.S. administration, and geopolitical conditions influencing market direction. Meanwhile, commodities like gold recorded significant gains this year, with oil prices slightly down.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024