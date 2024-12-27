Left Menu

Nation Mourns: Former PM Manmohan Singh's Final Journey Begins

The nation mourns the passing of former PM Manmohan Singh as preparations are made for his final rites. Singh, celebrated for the 1991 economic reforms, passed away at 92. His legacy includes crucial economic measures and governance reforms. The public can pay respects at AICC headquarters in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:21 IST
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo/@RahulGandhi). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian political landscape pays homage to its stalwart, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, as his body arrives for public viewing in Delhi. Scheduled for Saturday morning at the All India Congress Committee headquarters, luminaries including Rahul and Sonia Gandhi will honor his life before the last rites near Rajghat.

Singh's notable tenure as an economist and his role as the architect of the 1991 economic liberalization have left an indelible mark on India's financial landscape. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit notes that the schedule for public viewing is contingent on the arrival of Singh's daughter post-midnight from abroad, with adverse weather causing potential delays.

The beloved leader and renowned economist passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related health conditions. Expressing condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the profound loss felt by the nation. Manmohan Singh's reformative policies like MGNREGA and the Right to Information Act have strengthened India's democratic framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

