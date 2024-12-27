Nation Mourns: Former PM Manmohan Singh's Final Journey Begins

The Indian political landscape pays homage to its stalwart, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, as his body arrives for public viewing in Delhi. Scheduled for Saturday morning at the All India Congress Committee headquarters, luminaries including Rahul and Sonia Gandhi will honor his life before the last rites near Rajghat.

Singh's notable tenure as an economist and his role as the architect of the 1991 economic liberalization have left an indelible mark on India's financial landscape. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit notes that the schedule for public viewing is contingent on the arrival of Singh's daughter post-midnight from abroad, with adverse weather causing potential delays.

The beloved leader and renowned economist passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related health conditions. Expressing condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the profound loss felt by the nation. Manmohan Singh's reformative policies like MGNREGA and the Right to Information Act have strengthened India's democratic framework.

