Nation Mourns: Remembering Former PM Manmohan Singh's Legacy
RSS expresses deep condolences over the death of former PM Manmohan Singh at 92. Known for his economic reforms, Singh's contributions are widely recognized. Public viewing at AICC in Delhi scheduled, followed by last rites near Rajghat. Leaders including Modi and Gandhi express sorrow for the departed leader.
- Country:
- India
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has expressed profound condolences following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at 92. In a tribute posted on X, the RSS acknowledged Dr. Singh's rise from a modest background to hold the nation's highest office.
The organization conveyed its sympathies to Singh's family and admirers, highlighting his notable contributions as an economist that would remain etched in the nation's memory. They urged the almighty to grant 'sadgati' to the departed soul.
Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, due to age-related health issues, after losing consciousness at home. His remains will be at the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) Delhi headquarters for public homage. The last tributes are scheduled for Saturday, with prominent leaders to attend. Singh, who initiated the 1991 economic reforms as Finance Minister, will be cremated near Rajghat, where last rites for Prime Ministers occur.
Condolences have poured in from numerous political figures and dignitaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked on the national loss of a distinguished leader. The scheduled tributes reflect the country's recognition of Singh's enduring impact on India's economic landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ADB Approves $600M Loan for Bangladesh to Boost Economic Reforms, Transparency, and Competitiveness
A Tribute to Manmohan Singh: The Architect of India's Economic Reforms Passes Away
Remembering Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms
Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms Passes Away
Manmohan Singh: The Humble Architect of India's Economic Reforms