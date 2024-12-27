Remembering Manmohan Singh: Architect of Modern India's Economy
Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, passed away at 92. Revered for his economic reforms and policies like MGNREGA, Singh's legacy includes transforming India's economy and governance. Mourning his loss, political leaders and citizens reflect on his impactful tenures as PM and Finance Minister.
- Country:
- India
In a sombre moment for India, the nation mourns the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, aged 92. Known for his transformative impact on the nation's economy and governance, Singh passed away at AIIMS Delhi following age-related medical complications.
Singh, celebrated for his role in the 1991 economic liberalisation, drew praise within the Congress and beyond for schemes like MGNREGA. 'India has lost one of its distinguished leaders,' said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, joining a chorus of tributes from across the political spectrum.
As the country prepares to bid farewell, Singh's contributions as Finance Minister and Prime Minister remain etched in India's economic history. His final rites are set to be conducted near Rajghat, marking the end of an era in Indian politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
