Nation Mourns: Manmohan Singh's Enduring Legacy

Following the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, expressed profound sorrow, highlighting Singh's humble demeanor and impactful leadership. Speaking with ANI, Vadra praised Singh's authentic approach, contrasting it with the current political atmosphere.

He remarked, "He was very humble, a PM who made all the difference to the country. I had an interaction with him, where I found him very humble in his way, he was very real and grounded. It was not about optics. It is not what is happening today with the PM we see now. He spoke for the people." Vadra paid tribute to Singh's economic prowess and conveyed his condolences to the Singh family, emphasizing the late leader's enduring inspiration for future generations.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended her condolences, praising Singh's honesty and steadfast commitment to the nation, despite facing personal attacks. She described him as a dignified and gentle figure in a challenging political landscape. Singh, known for the pivotal 1991 economic reforms, passed away due to age-related conditions at AIIMS, Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)