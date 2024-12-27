Left Menu

Nation Mourns: Remembering Manmohan Singh's Lasting Legacy

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has passed away at the age of 92. Renowned as a visionary economist, Singh's demise has sparked tributes from national and international figures. A pioneer of India's economic liberalization, Singh's legacy as a dignified leader and reformer endures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:43 IST
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh expressed profound sorrow on Friday at the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Acknowledging his influence, Harivansh praised Singh as a 'knowledgeable and farsighted politician.' He highlighted Singh's pivotal role during India's economic crisis as Finance Minister and his dignified conduct.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also lamented the nation's loss, remembering Singh as both a politician and an economist of remarkable simplicity. Saini noted Singh's journey from humble beginnings in Punjab to becoming a leading economist and Prime Minister as a testament to his commitment to India.

Congress leader Harish Rawat described Singh as a son of India dedicated to national building, terming his death a significant setback for both Congress and the country. Rawat credited Singh with aiding Uttarakhand's recovery from the 2013 floods.

Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, reflected on Singh's humility, emphasizing his meaningful contributions as Prime Minister. Vadra reminisced about Singh's grounded presence and deep knowledge, contrasting it with modern political optics.

In a heartfelt message, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Singh an inspiration, praising his honesty and resilience in the political arena. She highlighted his commitment to serving India despite personal attacks.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda, paid their respects to Singh at his Delhi residence. Singh passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related medical issues.

Global leaders, including those from the United States, Maldives, and Afghanistan, expressed sorrow, underlining Singh's contributions and fostering warm international ties. Singh's body will be available for public viewing at the AICC headquarters.

Manmohan Singh's tenure as Finance Minister in 1991 marked the start of India's economic liberalization, welcoming foreign investments and reducing governmental control. He also introduced significant legislations during his tenures, marking an enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

