Nation Mourns: Farewell to Dr. Manmohan Singh, Architect of India's Economic Liberalisation

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, highlighting his vast contributions to the nation. Yadav described him as a gifted economist whose policies provided India with new directions, lamenting his departure as deeply painful.

In a social media post, Chief Minister Yadav conveyed heartfelt condolences, declaring Singh's demise an immense loss for the political landscape. He also paid tribute, hoping for peace for the departed soul and acknowledging his effective and visionary economic policies.

Dr. Singh, credited with the pivotal 1991 economic liberalisation reforms, passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, following age-related health concerns. Renowned for his tenure as Finance Minister and Prime Minister, Singh left an indelible mark on India's economic development and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)