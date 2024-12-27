Left Menu

Nation Mourns: Remembering Former PM Manmohan Singh's Legacy

The nation mourns the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, aged 92, at AIIMS Delhi. Renowned for his economic reforms and leadership, tributes pour in for Singh, the architect of India's 1991 liberalization. His funeral will be carried out with state honors in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:20 IST
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday stated that the nation has suffered an "irreparable loss" with the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Hooda credited Singh with steering India out of an economic crisis during his tenure as Finance Minister, highlighting the drastic economic reforms he implemented.

Recalling his discussions with Singh regarding sudden hikes in fertilizer prices, Hooda noted that Singh, though reluctant at first, eventually agreed to reduce the prices for small farmers. Hooda expressed gratitude for Singh's leadership in economic liberalization, which has left the country in a significantly improved state.

Singh's passing has prompted an outpouring of grief from political figures and the public alike. He will be given a state funeral with full honors, as leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, prepare to pay their respects. The last rites will take place at Rajghat, marking the farewell to one of India's most distinguished leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

