Nation Mourns: Remembering Former PM Manmohan Singh's Legacy

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday stated that the nation has suffered an "irreparable loss" with the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Hooda credited Singh with steering India out of an economic crisis during his tenure as Finance Minister, highlighting the drastic economic reforms he implemented.

Recalling his discussions with Singh regarding sudden hikes in fertilizer prices, Hooda noted that Singh, though reluctant at first, eventually agreed to reduce the prices for small farmers. Hooda expressed gratitude for Singh's leadership in economic liberalization, which has left the country in a significantly improved state.

Singh's passing has prompted an outpouring of grief from political figures and the public alike. He will be given a state funeral with full honors, as leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, prepare to pay their respects. The last rites will take place at Rajghat, marking the farewell to one of India's most distinguished leaders.

