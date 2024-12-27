Left Menu

Rupee Hits Record Low Amid Bond Yield Surge and Investor Outflow

The Indian rupee experienced its steepest single-day fall in six months, dropping 53 paise to a record low against the US dollar. This decline was driven by rising American bond yields, increased crude oil prices, and foreign investor outflows as equities in other Asian markets appeared more attractive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:42 IST
Rupee Hits Record Low Amid Bond Yield Surge and Investor Outflow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The rupee witnessed its steepest single-day decline in six months, plunging 53 paise to a new all-time low of 85.80 against the US dollar during mid-session on Friday. The declining trend was attributed to the relentless surge in American bond yields, enhancing the dollar's appeal.

Despite positive movements in domestic equity markets, foreign investors retracted their investments in Indian equities. Analysts noted this trend was driven by more attractive valuations in other Asian markets, exacerbating the rupee's downward trajectory.

Contributing to the rupee's decline were rising crude oil prices. Meanwhile, speculation surrounds the Reserve Bank's handling of maturing forward contracts, as the market faces dollar scarcity and low liquidity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024