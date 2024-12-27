Left Menu

Towards a Pesticide-Free Future: Empowering Farmers in Rajasthan

The 'Mere Gaon Ki Mitti' campaign is educating farmers in Nagaur, Rajasthan about the ill effects of pesticides, aiming to boost both crop quality and farmer income. MDH pledges to pay more for pesticide-free produce, with plans to build a testing lab in Nagaur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 14:13 IST
Towards a Pesticide-Free Future: Empowering Farmers in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

An initiative titled 'Mere Gaon Ki Mitti' is making waves in Nagaur, Rajasthan, educating farmers about the harmful impacts of pesticides and how to produce high-quality crops without them.

Suresh Rathi of the MDH Group announced incentives for farmers adhering to these practices, offering premium prices for crops like cumin and fenugreek produced with minimal pesticides.

The campaign has mobilized over 3,000 farmers in the region, working in line with PM Modi's vision of an organic India, and aims to extend its reach throughout the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024