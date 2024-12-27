Towards a Pesticide-Free Future: Empowering Farmers in Rajasthan

An initiative titled 'Mere Gaon Ki Mitti' is making waves in Nagaur, Rajasthan, educating farmers about the harmful impacts of pesticides and how to produce high-quality crops without them.

Suresh Rathi of the MDH Group announced incentives for farmers adhering to these practices, offering premium prices for crops like cumin and fenugreek produced with minimal pesticides.

The campaign has mobilized over 3,000 farmers in the region, working in line with PM Modi's vision of an organic India, and aims to extend its reach throughout the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)