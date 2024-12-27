Towards a Pesticide-Free Future: Empowering Farmers in Rajasthan
The 'Mere Gaon Ki Mitti' campaign is educating farmers in Nagaur, Rajasthan about the ill effects of pesticides, aiming to boost both crop quality and farmer income. MDH pledges to pay more for pesticide-free produce, with plans to build a testing lab in Nagaur.
An initiative titled 'Mere Gaon Ki Mitti' is making waves in Nagaur, Rajasthan, educating farmers about the harmful impacts of pesticides and how to produce high-quality crops without them.
Suresh Rathi of the MDH Group announced incentives for farmers adhering to these practices, offering premium prices for crops like cumin and fenugreek produced with minimal pesticides.
The campaign has mobilized over 3,000 farmers in the region, working in line with PM Modi's vision of an organic India, and aims to extend its reach throughout the country.
