Nation Mourns: Remembering Manmohan Singh's Leadership Legacy

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister expresses grief over former PM Manmohan Singh's passing, highlighting his impactful leadership. Singh, famed for economic liberalization, and landmark laws like MNREGA and RTI, leaves an enduring legacy. Congress plans a tribute meeting. Singh, who passed at 92, reshaped India's global identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:11 IST
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (FilePhoto/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The country is in mourning following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a pivotal figure in India's modern political and economic landscape. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed profound sorrow, emphasizing Singh's enduring legacy as a visionary leader who brought transformative changes to the nation.

During Manmohan Singh's tenure, India witnessed unprecedented advancements across various sectors. His administration implemented economic liberalization policies that significantly increased foreign investments and gave India a new global identity. Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the historic decisions taken under Singh's governance, which greatly benefited Indian society and its economy.

Manmohan Singh's leadership also saw the introduction of several key legislations, including the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and the Right to Information Act. These reforms were milestone achievements toward providing employment and ensuring transparency in government operations. Singh, who served as India's 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, will be remembered for his monumental contributions.

The Congress Working Committee is set to convene later today at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi to pay homage to the late leader. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal announced the meeting aimed at honoring Dr. Manmohan Singh's tremendous service to the country.

Manmohan Singh, an esteemed economist, passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, after a sudden health decline at the age of 92. His legacy as a former Reserve Bank Governor and key architect of India's economic reforms in 1991 continues to impact India's growth trajectory. The nation honors his memory and the indelible mark he leaves on its history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

