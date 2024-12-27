India Bids Farewell to Beloved Leader: Remembering Manmohan Singh's Legacy
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, known for his economic reforms and family-oriented nature, passed away at the age of 92. The nation mourns his loss, with a state funeral arranged and a seven-day mourning period declared. Singh leaves behind a rich legacy as a leader and economist.
Gurdeep Singh, nephew of the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, reflected on his uncle's deep familial connections, despite his substantial political influence. Singh was revered for offering guidance and support to his family, even while serving as Finance Minister and later as Prime Minister of India.
Singh's passing was met with immediate and profound grief. The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed sorrow through a condolence resolution, while acknowledging the late leader's significant contributions. A seven-day state mourning was announced, and arrangements for a state funeral were made, honoring Singh's impact on the nation.
Born in 1932 in undivided India, Singh's distinguished academic and political career included pivotal economic reforms. His sudden demise has sparked a wave of condolences from political figures and citizens alike, with his public farewell scheduled for Saturday in Delhi. Singh leaves a lasting legacy in India's history.
