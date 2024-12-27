Legacy of Leadership: Manmohan Singh and the Indo-US Nuclear Deal

In a remarkable reflection of leadership, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh sought detailed insights from Dr. Anil Kakodkar on India's nuclear capabilities upon assuming office in 2004.

Despite his economic background, Singh comprehensively understood the strategic importance of the sector, as demonstrated in the historic Indo-US nuclear deal.

His commitment to India's strategic interests ensured that the deal upheld both economic benefits and national security, marking a significant achievement in international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)