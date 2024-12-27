Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: Manmohan Singh and the Indo-US Nuclear Deal

Manmohan Singh, India's former Prime Minister, played a pivotal role in the historic Indo-US nuclear deal. Despite being an economist, Singh displayed keen interest and strategic acumen in nuclear energy, ensuring India’s interests were secured. His collaboration with Dr. Anil Kakodkar highlighted his attentive and visionary leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:48 IST
Legacy of Leadership: Manmohan Singh and the Indo-US Nuclear Deal
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable reflection of leadership, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh sought detailed insights from Dr. Anil Kakodkar on India's nuclear capabilities upon assuming office in 2004.

Despite his economic background, Singh comprehensively understood the strategic importance of the sector, as demonstrated in the historic Indo-US nuclear deal.

His commitment to India's strategic interests ensured that the deal upheld both economic benefits and national security, marking a significant achievement in international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024