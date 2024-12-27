Left Menu

AIADMK Condemns DMK Government Over Anna University Assault

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticized the DMK government in Tamil Nadu for the alleged sexual assault at Anna University, describing law and order as non-existent. The AIADMK is set to organize statewide protests on December 30, demanding justice for the victim and highlighting governance issues under CM MK Stalin.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami launched a vehement critique of the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu on Friday, following the alleged sexual assault incident at Anna University in Chennai. Accusing the government of failing to maintain law and order, Palaniswami announced a statewide protest by AIADMK on December 30, seeking justice for the second-year student allegedly assaulted on December 23.

In a stinging rebuke, Palaniswami highlighted a surge in violent crimes, including murder, rape, and robbery under the current state administration. He claimed that the perpetrator, supposedly linked to the ruling party, was permitted to evade justice. "Daily, we see murders, rapes, and robberies. The accused are freely moving around due to DMK's protection," he asserted, detailing plans for AIADMK-led demonstrations across Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami further accused CM MK Stalin's regime of enabling free movement for those implicated in harassment cases, stressing a spike in reports involving DMK members. AIADMK, during its governance, ensured capital punishment for sexual offenses, he said, contrasting it with what he described as the lenient stance of the DMK government. Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai conducted a unique protest, whipping himself to decry the state's "continuous injustice." He insisted such self-punishment is deeply rooted in Tamil culture and symbolizes dissent against prolonged misgovernance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

