Tensions Heighten as Assam Blames Bengal Over Law and Order Amid Waqf Protests

Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah criticizes West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for alleged failure in maintaining order after Waqf law protests turned violent in Murshidabad. The unrest, involving arson and violence, has led to mass displacements. Banerjee accuses BJP of exploiting tensions for political gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 13:42 IST
Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah has sharply criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of failing to maintain law and order in Murshidabad. Protests erupted following amendments to Waqf laws, a subject that remains under the Supreme Court's consideration. Baruah claims Banerjee is leveraging the unrest for political advantage.

The violence, igniting in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district on April 11, resulted from demonstrations against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Protests escalated into chaos, causing deaths, injuries, and widespread property damage. Amidst the turmoil, some families have sought refuge in Jharkhand's Pakur district or relief camps set up in Malda.

Chief Minister Banerjee appealed for peace and unity while accusing the BJP and affiliated groups of inciting unrest for political gain. She contends that these entities are exploiting the protests to push a divisive agenda, as the violence spreads to other districts, including Malda, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

