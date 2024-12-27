Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Sees Relief as Stage III Measures Lifted

The Centre's air quality panel eased Stage III GRAP restrictions as Delhi's air quality improves to 'poor'. Effective measures and continuous rain helped reduce the AQI to 334. Stage I and II restrictions remain, ensuring current gains aren't reversed. Construction violations remain suspended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 20:01 IST
Delhi air quality improves (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre's air quality monitoring panel announced the revocation of Stage III measures under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) following significant improvement in Delhi's air quality. Thanks to favorable weather, including steady rainfall, the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 334 on December 27 at 7 PM.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) stated that Delhi's air has transitioned from 'severe' to 'poor'. Consequently, earlier enforced Stage III measures are being withdrawn. Nonetheless, actions under Stages I and II will persist to avoid any regression in air quality. "We are committed to proactive vigilance to sustain AQI levels," remarked Agrawal.

GRAP is an emergency protocol for Delhi-NCR to combat air pollution based on the AQI's intensity. The Supreme Court mandated the initiation of Stage III measures if AQI breaches 350 and Stage IV at levels exceeding 400. Both were activated on December 16 after AQI touched 401.

Stage IV measures were rescinded on December 24 as conditions improved. "Continuous rain and favorable weather suggest the AQI will remain in the 'poor' zone (200-300) ahead," the Sub-Committee observed.

Despite lifting Stage III restrictions, CAQM has indicated that activities at construction sites with past violations will remain on hold unless specifically authorized. Residents are encouraged to adhere to GRAP's Citizen Charter to maintain progress.

The panel reaffirmed its commitment to vigilant monitoring. "Our oversight on air quality remains strict, and additional steps will be undertaken if warranted," CAQM assured. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

