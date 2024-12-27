Delhi's Power Purchase Adjustment Charges Slashed: Relief for Electricity Consumers

The reduction in Power Purchase Adjustment Charges (PPAC) in Delhi promises to bring much-needed relief to electricity consumers by significantly lowering their monthly bills, officials announced on Friday.

Previously, the PPAC rates for Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) stood at 37.88%, 37.75%, and 35.83%, respectively. The December revision slashes these rates to 20.52% for TPDDL, 13.63% for BYPL, and 18.19% for BRPL, resulting in a predicted 20-25% reduction in consumer bills.

The move follows protests by the BJP, with Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva crediting the party's actions and LG V K Saxena's intervention for the change. While the PPAC adjustments aim to balance procurement costs and prevent financial strain on discoms, they offer significant financial relief for power consumers in the capital city.

(With inputs from agencies.)