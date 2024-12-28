Left Menu

Stocks and Surge: Navigating Market Momentum and Trump's Economic Proposals

As U.S. stocks close a banner year with over 24% rise and faced a temporary selloff, investors eye the coming months cautiously. Economic data, the transition of power, and President-elect Trump's policies could drive market movements and sectors like banks and cryptocurrency may feel the impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 00:34 IST
Investors have closed the books on a strong year for U.S. stocks, with the S&P 500 rising over 24% in 2024. Looking towards January, markets brace for potential impacts from incoming economic data and the presidential transition.

Despite a selloff influenced by thin trading volumes and profit-taking, experts note that the 'Santa Claus rally' effect often uplifts stocks during the last days of December into early January.

Crucially, the incoming Trump administration and its proposed policies, including potential trade tariffs and regulatory changes, introduce uncertainty, alongside anticipated Fed meetings and fourth-quarter earnings reporting.

