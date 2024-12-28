Stocks and Surge: Navigating Market Momentum and Trump's Economic Proposals

Investors have closed the books on a strong year for U.S. stocks, with the S&P 500 rising over 24% in 2024. Looking towards January, markets brace for potential impacts from incoming economic data and the presidential transition.

Despite a selloff influenced by thin trading volumes and profit-taking, experts note that the 'Santa Claus rally' effect often uplifts stocks during the last days of December into early January.

Crucially, the incoming Trump administration and its proposed policies, including potential trade tariffs and regulatory changes, introduce uncertainty, alongside anticipated Fed meetings and fourth-quarter earnings reporting.

