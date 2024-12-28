Left Menu

Nation Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, paid their last respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Congress headquarters in Delhi. Singh's contributions to India's economic reforms and leadership during challenges are remembered as plans for his memorial unfold.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to Dr Manmohan Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber gathering at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi, prominent figures of the Congress party, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, gathered to pay their final respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The stalwart of Indian economics and politics, whose tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 left a lasting mark, passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related health issues. His body was placed at the Congress headquarters for party workers to honor his legacy, with final rites planned at Nigambodh Ghat.

As Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge communicated with top government officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, arrangements were being made for a memorial site. Singh's political journey, highlighted by pivotal economic reforms as Finance Minister, is celebrated amid preparations for his funeral.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

