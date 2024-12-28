Left Menu

Nation Mourns as Dr Manmohan Singh's Final Journey Unfolds

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh receives heartfelt tributes as political leaders and citizens gather in Delhi to bid farewell. Memorial plans are underway where his last rites will be performed. His significant contributions to India's economic growth and leadership remain etched in national memory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 10:11 IST
Manmohan Singh's wife, daughter pay last respects. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's wife, Gursharan Kaur, and daughter, Daman Singh, paid their final respects to him at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi. Political figures including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge joined in paying tribute.

Preparations for Dr Singh's funeral march at Nigam Bodh Ghat, Delhi's Kashmere Gate, are in full swing. His last rites are scheduled for today, drawing numerous attendees outside his Delhi residence, including Jasmeet from East Delhi, who honors Singh for elevating India on the global stage.

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory to mitigate congestion ahead of the state funeral. Congress President Kharge communicated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for a burial site befitting of a memorial. Following Cabinet discussions, Home Minister Shah assured space allocation for Dr Singh's memorial.

Dr Singh's political journey, from Finance Minister (1991-1996) spearheading key economic reforms, to serving as India's 13th Prime Minister (2004-2014), saw him steering the nation through pivotal economic reforms. His legacy as a leader of integrity and visionary global economic inclusion continues to influence the country's growth path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

