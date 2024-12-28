Nation Mourns as Dr Manmohan Singh's Final Journey Unfolds

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's wife, Gursharan Kaur, and daughter, Daman Singh, paid their final respects to him at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi. Political figures including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge joined in paying tribute.

Preparations for Dr Singh's funeral march at Nigam Bodh Ghat, Delhi's Kashmere Gate, are in full swing. His last rites are scheduled for today, drawing numerous attendees outside his Delhi residence, including Jasmeet from East Delhi, who honors Singh for elevating India on the global stage.

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory to mitigate congestion ahead of the state funeral. Congress President Kharge communicated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for a burial site befitting of a memorial. Following Cabinet discussions, Home Minister Shah assured space allocation for Dr Singh's memorial.

Dr Singh's political journey, from Finance Minister (1991-1996) spearheading key economic reforms, to serving as India's 13th Prime Minister (2004-2014), saw him steering the nation through pivotal economic reforms. His legacy as a leader of integrity and visionary global economic inclusion continues to influence the country's growth path.

(With inputs from agencies.)