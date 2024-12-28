BTC's Vision Document: A Blueprint for Peace and Progress in Bodoland

Left Menu

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) will release its Vision Document aimed at fostering peace and development in Assam's Bodoland region. Scheduled for release on December 30, the document seeks to address issues related to 26 ethnic and tribal groups, focusing on culture, education, and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 12:24 IST
Pramod Boro discusses the Vision Document for peace and development in Bodoland.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is set to unveil a comprehensive Vision Document designed to reinforce peace, unity, and development across Assam's Bodoland region. Scheduled for a December 30 release, the Vision Document responds to concerns raised by 26 ethnic and tribal groups.

BTC Chief and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro described the Vision Document as a 'dream project' for the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government. According to Boro, this initiative collates inputs received through community consultations involving women, farmers, teachers, and youth, reflecting a roadmap for regional progress.

The document will address issues that transcend BTC's jurisdiction, necessitating state or central intervention, Boro indicated. It will highlight community aspirations such as cultural preservation, land rights, educational advancement, and economic development, while also focusing on peace and integrity among diverse community groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

