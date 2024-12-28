BTC's Vision Document: A Blueprint for Peace and Progress in Bodoland

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is set to unveil a comprehensive Vision Document designed to reinforce peace, unity, and development across Assam's Bodoland region. Scheduled for a December 30 release, the Vision Document responds to concerns raised by 26 ethnic and tribal groups.

BTC Chief and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro described the Vision Document as a 'dream project' for the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government. According to Boro, this initiative collates inputs received through community consultations involving women, farmers, teachers, and youth, reflecting a roadmap for regional progress.

The document will address issues that transcend BTC's jurisdiction, necessitating state or central intervention, Boro indicated. It will highlight community aspirations such as cultural preservation, land rights, educational advancement, and economic development, while also focusing on peace and integrity among diverse community groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)