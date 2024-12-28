Left Menu

Nation Bids Farewell to Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was laid to rest with full state honors at Nigambodh Ghat. His contributions, such as the Right to Food, Employment, and Education, were remembered by leaders across the political spectrum who urged for a memorial and recognition with the Bharat Ratna award.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was cremated at Nigambodh Ghat in a ceremony attended by high-profile dignitaries and leaders from various political parties. Manmohan Singh's legacy includes pivotal achievements in food, employment, and education rights, credited as his biggest contributions to the nation.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu remarked on Singh's guidance during economic crises and praised his decade-long tenure as Prime Minister. Congress leaders, including Charanjit Singh Channi, urged the government to honor Singh with the Bharat Ratna and recommended the establishment of a memorial.

Emphasizing Singh's impact, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi highlighted the necessity of allocating space for a memorial, akin to the one memorialized to Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The former PM was ceremonially honored with Sikh rituals, concluding a political career that significantly advanced India's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

